Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra on Friday said the Rapid Action Force (RAF) is playing a key role in keeping peace in the country and helping the nation's progress in all spheres.

Also Read | DPSUs Indigenize 72 Items Before Their Original Timelines; Check Details Here.

Addressing the 30th RAF Anniversary Parade here, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said the entire world is looking at India with respect and stated that internal conditions are changing, an official release said.

Also Read | EC Asks Uddhav Thackeray to Response Eknath Shinde Group's Claim on Poll Symbol.

Lauding the expertise of the RAF in tackling emergency situations like disaster management, rescue, and relief operations, Mishra said the force has been doing yeomen service.

He said the central government is making constant efforts to bring positive change and all development that is linked to peace. Efforts are also on to improve the conditions of the central police forces.

The Union Minister said from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Arunachal Pradesh in the far East of the country to Gujarat, wherever any incident is reported, the RAF has succeeded in controlling anti-national elements with its great skill and amazing ability to control the mob and establish peace, law and order.

He expressed confidence that they would continue to make their best in handling the law and order situation in the country, with high dedication and live up to the expectations of the people.

Fifteen battalions of the specialised RAF have been raised since 1992. Currently, the RPF battalions have been strategically located in 15 cities across the country.

The Force is equipped with non-lethal weapons for dispersing the crowd with minimum harm.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Director General CRPF and other senior officials were present at the parade. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)