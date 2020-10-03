Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Raghubar Das on Saturday condoled the demise of Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari.

Das expressed grief over the demise of Ansari and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

"Got the sad news of the demise of Jharkhand's Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to endure this loss," Das' tweet roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other leaders also condoled the demise of the 73- year-old Ansari. (ANI)

