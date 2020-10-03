Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf of the actors till the time theatres were shut. With cinemas set to reopen, such channels should focus on real news now. "Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news' channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real' news. Taapsee Pannu On Anurag Kashyap’s MeToo Allegations: ‘If He’s Found Guilty, I’ll Be The First Person To Break All Ties With Him’

Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on," Taapsee tweeted from her verified account. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted from his verified account on Saturday calling the media "uncivil, insensitive and uncultured". After Taapsee Pannu, Surveen Chawla Comes Out in Support of Anurag Kashyap after Telugu Actress Accuses Him of Sexual Misconduct (View Tweet)

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Tweet Below:

Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 3, 2020

He wrote: "In this lockdown, the Media has shown its ugliest face. Instead of inspiring and leading the people to a new world, they have created a fantasy world of lies, deceit, blackmail & emotional extortion. Human race has never been so uncivil, insensitive and uncultured like today's media."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).