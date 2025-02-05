Patna, Feb 5 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday to attend the birth anniversary function of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary.

Gandhi was welcomed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here by Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will attend the birth anniversary function of Jaglal Choudhary at the Shri Krishna Memorial Hall here later in the day.

Gandhi is also likely to meet Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan during the day, party sources said.

Khan's son was found dead at the official residence of the legislator in Gardani Bagh area on February 3.

Gandhi had last visited Patna on January 18 when he addressed a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', followed by a meeting with party workers at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters.

