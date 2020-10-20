New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the PM the date by when the Chinese troops would be "thrown out" of India.

"Dear PM, in your 6 pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you," he tweeted.

Also Read | Malaria-Free Bastar Campaign Emerges As Huge Success, Records 65% Reduction in Cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing a message with the citizens at 6 pm on Tuesday.

"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," PM Modi tweeted today, appealing to everyone to join him.

Also Read | COVID-19 Reinfection Possible in Five Months if Antibodies Reduce in Any Person's Body, Says ICMR, Stressing on Importance of Face Masks, Precautions After Recovery.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)