Chandigarh [India], September 20 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi has created history by making Charanjit Singh Channi the first Dalit Sikh Chief Minister of the state.

"I feel proud that Rahul Gandhi Ji has created history in Punjab. The fibre of the Constitution has been honoured and such a kind man (Channi) has started solving the problems of common men today," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabs Neighbour’s Teenage Daughter After Dispute Over Boundary Wall In Noida; Arrested.

Speaking to reporters, Sidhu said, "Today I witnessed how a Chief Minister of a state should be! I am so happy that he has started addressing the problems of people as soon as he took over the office. Today is a special day. History has been created!" while adding that all issues including the electricity bill waiver will be resolved soon.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress also shared Channi's photograph with the hash tag "Punjab with Congress" and said, "The Congress believes in empowerment, opportunity and equality for all. We will deliver."

Also Read | Onam Bumper Lottery Results 2021: Autodriver Jayapalan PR Wins Rs 12 Crore in Kerala Lottery.

Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. Governor Banwarilal Purihot also administered the oath of office to Congress leaders Sukhjinder S Randhawa and OP Soni as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi, Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister, was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Navjot Singh Sidhu took charge as the Punjab Congress chief on July 23, 2021, after months of infighting in the state unit as the former cricketer had openly rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh's government over several issues. Sidhu replaced Sunil Jakhar as Punjab Congress chief.

Besides Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

The development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)