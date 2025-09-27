New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress leader and party spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday announced that senior opposition leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a visit to South America.

Informing through his official X account, Khera wrote, "Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries."

This marks Rahul Gandhi's latest overseas outreach after his earlier visit to the United States in April this year.

During the visit, Rahul Gandhi was welcomed at Boston Logan International Airport by members of the Indian Overseas Congress, with Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda personally receiving him. The Congress party had then posted on X, "LoP Shri @RahulGandhi received a warm welcome at Boston Logan International Airport, Boston, USA."

The senior Congress leader had also addressed the Indian diaspora in Boston, where he alleged that the Election Commission of India was "compromised." Citing the Maharashtra elections as an example, Rahul Gandhi claimed there was something fundamentally wrong with the electoral system.

"More people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in Maharashtra, and this is a fact... the Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening around 5:30 p.m., and in two hours around 7:30 p.m., 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible..." Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the gathering.

His remarks triggered criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused him of insulting national institutions.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to South America is expected to engage with diverse stakeholders, including political representatives, university communities, and the business sector, across four nations, as part of his ongoing international outreach. (ANI)

