New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolences to the families of those who were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a four-storey building near Mundka metro station yesterday evening.

"Pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi fire near Mundka Metro station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery," Gandhi tweeted.

As many as 27 bodies have been recovered from the site and eight injured persons have been hospitalised for treatment, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday night after visiting the site of the fire mishap.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma, 50 people were rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot for rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, on preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a four-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire broke on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.

"Efforts are being made to control the situation," the police said. (ANI)

