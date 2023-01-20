Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his happiness on reaching Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday for the final leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"It is a great pleasure to reach Jammu and Kashmir as I go back to my home, where my ancestors had their roots. I am learning about and understanding more of me, every state, my country," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered Jammu on Thursday evening.The Yatra entered the region at Kathua's Lakhanpur area.

Supporters were seen carrying party flags and torch lights as the Yatra marched ahead later in the evening (Thursday).

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf would also participate in the yatra at the different locations, Congress leaders said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that a few politicians should not use Bharat Jodo Yatra to whitewash their past on Kathua Rape accused Lal Singh joining the Yatra.

"The INC has to make sure that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being used to whitewash their past," said Abdullah.

In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir police authorities have also announced to ensure all the possible security arrangements. The Yatra is to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

In another similar development, Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party after its state unit "allowed" former BJP leader and minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

To the resignation of one Congress leader from the party during the crucial phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Kathua said that the Congress defected from the places wherever the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed from.

"'Congress Todo' occurred from wherever the Bharat Jodo Yatra has passed from," Jitendra Singh had said. (ANI)

