New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended birthday wishes to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Very happy birthday wishes to you @yadavtejashwi ji! May you remain happy and healthy -- we will definitely bring about change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar."

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have been jointly leading the Mahagathbandhan's campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, positioning the alliance as a coalition focused on youth empowerment, social justice, and economic development.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, extended birthday greetings to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, wishing him a long and bright future.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri @yadavtejashwi, Happy Birthday to you. I wish you a bright future, long life and a happy life."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin also extended birthday greetings to Tejashwi Yadav, praising him as the "driving force of a renewed social justice movement in Bihar."

In a post on X, Stalin said, "Happy birthday, dear brother Thiru @yadavtejashwi. You have emerged as the driving force of a renewed #SocialJustice movement in #Bihar, inspiring hope among millions. As Bihar stands on the brink of a new chapter under your leadership, we believe you will fulfil the aspirations for equality, education, employment and dignity. Wishing you strength, good health and the courage to continue this historic path."

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling Tejashwi "a true champion of social justice from the land of Bihar."

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi said, "Warm birthday wishes to my dear brother Thiru @Yadavtejashwi, a true champion of social justice from the land of Bihar. The people of Bihar place their hopes for a brighter future in your leadership. Your unwavering commitment to secularism and equality inspires younger generations. Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued success in public life." (ANI)

