Kolkata, March 20 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has miserably failed as a politician and has been twice unsuccessful in defeating the BJP in Lok Sabha elections.

Ghosh's comment comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to make a hero out of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to divert attention from the burning issues by stalling the parliament proceedings over his recent remarks in the UK.

The Congress on its part accused the TMC of doing a deal with the BJP to save its leaders from "arrest in graft cases."

"Rahul Gandhi has failed as a politician. Why would other parties consider him a leader? He has twice failed – in 2014 and 2019- to defeat the BJP at the centre. But TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had managed to defeat the BJP in the 2021 elections," Ghosh, party spokesperson, told reporters.

Ghosh accused Congress of not being serious in fighting against the BJP.

"They are not at all serious about fighting against the BJP. In West Bengal, they have a tacit understanding of the CPI(M) and BJP, and at the national level, they claim they are fighting against the saffron camp. This is a double standard," he said.

While referring to Sagardighi by-poll results where the Congress had snatched the seat from the TMC, Banerjee said an "unholy nexus of Congress-CPI(M)-BJP" is at play in the state.

Ghosh's verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi also comes just days after it announced that it would stay away from both the Congress and BJP and indicated possible talks with other regional players ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Reacting to Ghosh's remark, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the TMC has a tacit understanding with the BJP to protect its leaders from ED and CBI. "The TMC is doing everything at its disposal to please the BJP, so its leaders are not arrested in graft cases. Abusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi is just a part of that process. The TMC lacks credibility in the fight against the BJP," Chowdhury said.

