North Goa (Goa) [India], February 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a "tourist politician" who comes to Goa only before the elections.

"Rahul Gandhi is a tourist politician, he comes to Goa only before the elections," said Ravi during door-to-door campaign in Calangute for upcoming assembly elections in Goa.

Also Read | Chinese Bridge on Pangong Lake in Illegally-Held Area, Says Govt in Parliament.

"Unlike Congress, BJP does not sign agreements with China. Congress needs to be loyal to the country," he added.

On Trinamool Congress Party and Aam Aadmi Party campaigning in Goa, he said, "I ask Arvind Kejriwal to implement Goa's drainage system in New Delhi, while, Mamata Banerjee should adopt the Goa model in West Bengal.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DD YouTube Network Garnered More Views Than Its TV Network, Says Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"I request her not to bring West Bengal to Goa as it is all about murder, atrocities and rape. Goa has a good law and order system. She should implement the law order system of Goa in West Bengal. Goa's beautiful roads should be constructed in West Bengal by her," he added.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)