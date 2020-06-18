India News | Rahul Gandhi, Most 'irresponsible' Politician India Has Seen: BJP on Latter's Question over Galwan Face-off

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "irresponsible" tweets, questioning why were Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley 'unarmed.' Patra added that Rahul Gandhi should have waited for the all-party meeting which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called to discuss the situation at the border areas with China.

"Rahul Ji, yesterday you had tweeted and even given a byte. You had stated that PM is hiding. PM is not only associated with a party, Modi Ji is not only BJP's PM he is India's PM, he is our representative in a democratic way. And while you make such comments, it is not an attack against a person but India. Today again you have posted an irresponsible tweet. Rahul Ji wanted to know why were the soldiers sent to the border unarmed. Don't you have patience? PM Modi has called an all-party meeting tomorrow. Do you want to show that India left its soldiers to die without any weapon?" said Patra.

"If you aren't educated or if you are uninformed then you should learn about it. You should know about 1993, 1996, and 2013 agreement with China. If you do not have this basic knowledge, I am sorry to say you are the most irresponsible politician that India has yet seen," he added.

He continued saying that Prime Minister Modi had yesterday stated, the sacrifice of jawans will not go in vain.

"We are saddened and anguished, we are angry because the kind of politics Rahul Gandhi is doing is a matter of concern. Rahul Gandhi Ji is behaving irresponsibly. Since a few days, we have been noticing your tweets, the kind of words used by you for India and its Prime Minister, the kind of mistrust you show towards India, this is saddening and irresponsible," said Patra.

"Today, I will read out these agreements. In 1996, this agreement was signed when Deve Gowda Ji was the Prime Minister. I won't read out the whole document and I want you to do your homework. The agreement, in brief, says, 'Neither side shall open fire, cause biodegradation, use hazardous chemicals, conduct blast operations or guns or explosives within two kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC)," he added.

"Read, understand and then speak Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Just don't rant about your country," he added.

Patra showed an article of 2008, claiming that it was published by various media houses as well--'Congress, Chinese Communist Party sign a MoU.'

"In 2008 a big incident occurred. India's ruling Congress and Communist Party of China signed a pact to put in place a mechanism that would help regular high-take exchanges between both these parties. (Patra while reading the article). The MoU was signed by the Chinese Vice-President and standing committee member of CPC. Xi Jinping and Rahul Gandhi in the presence of his mother, Sonia Gandhi and this is strictly on a party to party basis (signed the Mou)," said Patra. (ANI)

