New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise in Parliament or else he will lose his seat in Lok Sabha for allegedly making unparliamentary remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

On Sunday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat asked Rahul to submit his reply after two BJP members -- Dubey and Prahlad Joshi -- filed a breach of privilege notice against him for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was asked to respond by Wednesday.

Also Read | West Bengal Cylinder Blast: Four Killed, 10 Injured As Balloon Seller's Helium Cylinder Explodes at Jaynagar Fair in South 24 Parganas.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "Without giving any notice to the Speaker, you can't raise such allegations against our PM. In the notice, we have asked Rahul Gandhi to furnish proof to the Speaker by February 15 to support his claims (against PM Modi) or he must apologise in Parliament, failing which he will lose his seat in the Lok Sabha."

On February 8, Dubey sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying that the statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Supreme Court Judge Appointment: Two New Judges Sworn In, Apex Court Achieves Full Working Strength of 34.

"Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements," he added in the letter.

Dubey said the Congress MP's statement amounts to misleading the House in the absence of any documentary evidence and also casts aspersions of the image of Prime Minister Modi.

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," Dubey's letter read.

On Tuesday, Rahul launched a scathing attack on the government in the wake of the Hiendenberg-Adani row linking the rise of the Adani group to his alleged closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further alleged that "rules were changed" in some sectors to favour the billionaire industrialist.

Rahul, who was the first Opposition leader to speak during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, said PM Modi's alleged relationship with Gautam Adani began many years ago when he was Gujarat chief minister, adding that the 'real magic' started after 2014 as the businessman rose from 609th to second spot in the global rich list.

"The relationship began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's chief minister...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a 'Resurgent Gujarat'. The real magic began when PM Modi reached the national capital in 2014," Rahul said in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP protested against Rahul's allegations both inside and outside the Lower House.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the allegations against the government were baseless and the whole ecosystem of Congress was based on twin pillars "of deal and commission". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)