Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday offered prayers and performed aarti at Brahma Sarovar in Haryana's Kurukshetra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra reached Dharmanagari Kurukshetra via Karnal on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, several former Army officers, including former Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor, Lieutenant General RK Hooda, Lieutenant General VK Narula, Major General SS Chaudhary, Major General Dharmender Singh, Colonel Jitender Gill, Colonel Pushpender Singh, Lieutenant General DDS Sandhu, Major General B Dayal joined the yatra in Kurukshetra.

The Yatra saw people gathering in large numbers and walking enthisiastically as the march resumed from the Dodwa-Taraori crossing on Sunday morning.

The marchers were welcomed with traditional dance performances, while at another place, locals greeted the marchers by blowing conch shells.

A large number of women also appeared outside their homes to welcome the marchers.

On the 114th day of the yatra, Congress leaders Selja Kumari and Deepender Singh Hooda were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi.

Braving the ongoing severe cold wave and dense fog in the entire North Indian belt, including Haryana, the Congress supporters seemed excited and enthusiastic.

Supporters holding posters in support of the yatra were also spotted marching to drumbeats.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi acknowled the 'very energetic and enthusiastic welcome, that the party supporters received here.

He said the strength of the party's organisation is visible in Haryana, thanking the people for their love and support.

"There is no doubt that the Congress will return to power in Haryana. If the Congress government comes to power in Haryana, it be a government for farmers, a government which respects and listens to everyone," he said.

The Congress leader called his Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' (shop of love) amid the existing 'nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred), in response to BJP leaders who frowned on his ongoing Kanyakumari-Kashmir foot march.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' marched into Karnal on Saturday. (ANI)

