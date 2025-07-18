Kottayam(Kerala), Jul 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to party stalwart late Oommen Chandy at his grave at the St George Church, Puthuppally here.

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, laid flowers and lit a candle at Chandy's grave and prayed before it.

Subsequently, he visited the church and proceeded to the venue of the memorial meeting organised by the party to mark the second death anniversary of the former chief minister in his hometown, Puthuppally.

As part of the programme, Rahul will be handing over the keys to 12 newly built houses for the poor, constructed by the Oommen Chandy Foundation, and launch a new charitable initiative named 'Smrititharangam'.

Rahul arrived in Kerala on Thursday evening for the programme.

