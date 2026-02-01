New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday demanded a parliamentary debate on air pollution, asking the government to ensure "enough money" in the Union Budget to tackle the issue.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi read messages from citizens, and in a self-made video, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare air pollution a national health emergency.

Gandhi had previously sought a debate in the Parliament during the Winter Session in 2025.

In the self-made video, Lok Sabha LoP said, "It is about time the government allows a discussion in Parliament and the Prime Minister should declare pollution a national health emergency... We need to come together and develop a serious plan... We need to make sure there is enough money in the budget to tackle this problem."

Sharing the post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Over the last few days, I've read thousands of messages from Indians about what pollution is doing to their lives. What stood out was fear - fear for children, for parents, for tomorrow - felt by families in cities across India. Pollution is no longer just an environmental issue; it is a national health emergency. Parliament must discuss it. The government must act. And this Budget must put real resources behind real solutions. Indians are not asking for reports or rhetoric. They are asking for clean air."

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor category' on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 318 around 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

His remarks come amid the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2026-27.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

