New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared the anthem of his upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in a social media post on X.

The anthem has been titled 'Nyay Yatra Anthem'.

The Congress leader also shared a verse of the anthem in his post on X.

"We will reach every house until we get the right to justice. Street, locality and till Parliament, until we get the right to justice. Don't suffer...don't be afraid," read the post by Rahul Gandhi on X.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will commence from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to cover key constituencies, including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Varanasi.

The march will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. The slogan of the Yatra is "Nyay ka haq milne tak".

The Congress unveiled the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming Yatra on January 6.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, and General Secretary KC Venugopal were present for the unveiling event held at All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.

"Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are starting 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from January 14. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is our strong step towards providing economic, social, and political justice to the country's people," Kharge said at the event. (ANI)

