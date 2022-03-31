New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit beginning today with an aim to strengthen the party, for which many meetings are scheduled, according to the sources.

Speaking to ANI on Gandhi's visit to the state, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that he will be meeting senior leaders and will be looking to strengthen the party for the upcoming polls.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: NTAGI To Review Covovax Data for Use in 12-Year Olds and Above.

"He will be meeting senior leaders, frontal organisation, party executive committee. He will also visit the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office," Kharge said.

On Thursday, Gandhi is likely to visit Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumkur at around 4 pm by road. He is likely to pay respects to Dr Shri Shivakumara Swami on the occasion of his Jayanti. The Congress leader is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Bengaluru leaders.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks Rewa SP To 'Use Bulldozer To Demolish House of Rape Accused'.

On Friday, the Congress leader will visit the KPCC office and attend the executive meeting with the frontals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)