New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): As Puducherry Assembly polls are slated to be held later this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the Union Territory on Wednesday.

During the visit, the former Congress chief will interact with the people of Puducherry.

"Rahul Gandhi will visit and interact with the citizens of Puducherry on February 17," Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Congress government headed by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is seeking to return to power after the Assembly polls which are due later this year in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Kiran Bedi has been removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been directed to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made.

Bedi was at the loggerheads with Narayanasamy over several issues. (ANI)

