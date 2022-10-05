Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking his intervention for providing timely treatment to a "severely injured" elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

He said he came across the injured calf during his visit to the Reserve, along with his mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"The Congress President and I briefly visited Nagarhole Tiger Reserve where we happened to come across the painful sight of an injured baby elephant, with its mother. The little calf has a severely injured tail and trunk, and is fighting for its life," Rahul Gandhi said in a letter to Bommai.

Noting that he understands and appreciates that there is a view that nature must be allowed to take its own course, he said, "However, in the case of endangered and iconic species, exceptions are often made depending on the severity of the situation. The aforementioned calf is undoubtedly in need of urgent medical care."

"Therefore, I wanted to cross political boundaries and appeal to your sense of compassion to intervene and save the little elephant. I am confident that it will survive if given proper treatment. I hope you will extend timely assistance to save the iconic little elephant," he added in the letter.

Rahul Gandhi has even tweeted the picture of the calf with its mother.

"A mother's love. I felt so sad to see this beautiful elephant with her injured little baby fighting for its life," his tweet read.

Nagarahole, spread over Mysuru and Kodagu is covering an area of 847.981 Sq km.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who are in the state for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently on a two-day break for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami (Tuesday and Wednesday), are camping at a private resort in Kabini backwaters at H D Kote taluk in the Mysuru district.

They will be participating in the march on Thursday morning when it resumes at Bellale in Pandavapura Taluk in Mandya District.

