New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a comprehensive relief package for Punjab, stating that the state has suffered an estimated loss of at least Rs 20,000 crore due to floods and Rs 1,600 crore initial relief announced by the union government "does grave injustice" to the people of the state.

Recalling his visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said he witnessed shocking devastation and its human cost. He said over four lakh acres of paddy crop have destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished.

Also Read | 'Deeply Appreciate Italy's Friendship': PM Narendra Modi Thanks His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni for Warm Wishes on His 75th Birthday.

The Congress leader said that in this hour of need of Punjab, the Centre and people of the country must reassure every farmer, every soldier, and every family in Punjab that India stands with them.

"I write to you regarding the catastrophic floods that have devastated Punjab. During my recent visit, I witnessed the shocking devastation and its human cost. Over 4 lakh acres of paddy crop have destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished. Lakhs of people, mostly from marginalised communities have lost their homes. The flood has also rendered vast tracts of land uncultivable in the near future. Even today, thousands of acres are submerged and villages remain cut off," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter written on Tuesday.

Also Read | Election Commission Issues Revised Guidelines for Design, Printing of EVM Ballot Papers To Ensure Clarity and Transparency in Voting Process; Sends Letter to CEOs of States/UTs.

He said the efforts of the community had helped people in their hour of need.

"Despite the gravity of this crisis, I witnessed the very best of humanity. Communities rallied behind those who lost everything. People opened their homes to strangers and shared whatever little they had. Their generosity, and commitment to help, often at great personal risk was admirable," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said the situation demands a bolder response from the Centre in terms of financial assistance.

"The 1,600 crore initial relief announced by the union government does grave injustice to the people of Punjab. Estimates suggest that the state has suffered a loss of atleast Rs 20,000 Cr. This crisis demands a bolder response. I request the government to facilitate a quick assessment of the damage and deliver a comprehensive relief package," he said.

"Punjab will rise again. In their hour of need, we must reassure every farmer, every soldier, and every family in Punjab that India stands with them. We must come together and extend all possible support to help rebuild their future," he added.

PM Modi visited Punjab on September 9 and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts and heavy rain in the affected areas of Punjab.

He conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab and had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives.

He announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty.

The government announced that there will be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

PM Modi had also visited Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to review the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas.

He announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1500 crore for Himachal Pradesh. The government announced that ther will be advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)