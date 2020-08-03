New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) With the country reporting over 50,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said "the right decisions at the right time means India is better off".

Gandhi put up a graph on his Twitter account showing India at the top of the chart of 10 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | BMC Eases Restrictions For Phased Opening of Lockdown Under 'Mission Begin Again': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

India reported 52,972 COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the tally of such cases crossed the 18-lakh mark in the country.

"The right decisions at the right time means India is better off than other countries. PM," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Talks About His Romance With Tabu in a Suitable Boy: 'It Is Not Frivolous'.

After India, the graph showed the USA with 47,511 cases, Brazil with 25,800 cases, Peru with 21,358 cases and Colombia with 11,470 cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease also surged to over 11.86 lakh in the country, according to the Union health ministry.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister and the government over the manner in which the pandemic has been handled. He has also said the nationwide lockdown has "failed" to give the desired results.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)