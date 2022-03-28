New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The annual budget of the Delhi government presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly announcing creation of 20 lakh jobs is a ray of light amid concerns over employment, minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Participating in debate in the Assembly over the budget 2022-23 presented by Sisodia on Saturday, Rai said it will not only create 20 lakh jobs but will also lay foundation for making “India one of the biggest economies of the world”.

"The budget of this year presented by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, announcing 20 lakh jobs in five years, was a light amid the silence over job losses in the country," he said.

"It's unfortunate that the Services department was taken away from us. But, we started job fare tying up with private sector. We started Rozgar portal to give a platform to the job seekers and job providers."

Despite Covid pandemic, 10 lakh people were given jobs, Rai said.

Targeting the BJP, he said those terming the budget directionless are themselves not in the right direction, Rai added.

