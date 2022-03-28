Hyderabad, March 28: Attending a whatsapp video call from an anonymous number cost a Narsingi resident R 55,000. The 30-year-old man claimed that the caller threatened to share his morphed video with others if he do not pay him.

While narrating how he got trapped, the man said that a few days ago he got a whatsapp video call from an anonymous person, which he attended. He saw a blank video on the screen without any audio and the call got abruptly cut, according to a report in Times of India.

A few minutes later, he got message which showed alleged morphed pornographic video of him. The unknown accused threatened to share the video with his contacts if he does not pay money. Mumbai Woman Gets Duped to Tune of Rs 1.32 Lakh After Taking Part in KBC Lottery Fraud

"Initially, he paid Rs 5,000 and shared the screen short of payment. Later, the accused demanded Rs30,000. Due to fear, he paid up again. After a lull of a few days, again the accused started demanding money. The victim this time paid Rs 20,000. As the threats and extortion did not stop, he finally approached the police," officials said. Online Fraud in Ahmedabad: Man Duped of Rs 50,000 by Cyber Fraudster on Pretext of Activating Credit Card

In the past, victims have been contacted by unknown women in similar extortion bids. In those cases, after talking to the women over phone, victims would be asked to go nude. The victim, unaware that they person on the other side is recording his actions, would comply. Arming with the video, the accused would blackmail and extort money.

But in the latest case, the victim claimed that there was no person on the other side. He alleged that his video was captured and then it was allegedly morphed.

Most of the victims' contact numbers are usually accessed randomly by accused from different social media accounts. In this case, police are still not sure how the accused got the victim's number.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2022 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).