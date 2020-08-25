New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday conveyed condolences to the kin of the deceased, who lost their lives in the building collapse in the residential area of Mahad in Raigad district.

"I am distressed/saddened about the incident that took place in Mahad. I offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

He further appealed to the state government to provide immediate aid to the injured and people who are trapped under the debris and urged party workers to assist the rescue teams.

"I appeal to the state government to provide assistance to the injured and trapped people at the earliest. Congress workers also join hands in rescue operations," he tweeted further.

Two persons have died and 18 still feared trapped under the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town.

The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operation.

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot to review the rescue operations last evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), NDRF to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site. (ANI)

