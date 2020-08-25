New Delhi, August 25: Defence Ministry suspended all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year in connection with the Tatra truck deal case. Tatra Truck deal case is a scandal that came to light in 2012. Tatra is a truck manufacturing company based in the Czech Republic. The scam alleged that the Tatra trucks were sold at a very high cost to the Indian army through an unusual route.

The Tatra-Vectra-BEML scandal erupted after the then Army chief General V K Singh alleged that a retired Lt-General had offered him a Rs 14 crore bribe to clear the procurement of a tranche of 600 “sub-standard” and overpriced Tatra trucks.

Defence Ministry Suspends All Business Dealings With Vectra Advanced Engineering For 1 Year:

Defence Ministry has suspended all business dealings with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Limited for one year in connection with the Tatra truck deal case.

The one-year suspension of business dealings order has been approved by defence minister Rajnath Singh and debars any defence ministry entity from dealing with Vectra Advanced Engineering Private Ltd for at least a year.

