New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): RailTel, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways bagged an order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) also known as Namma Metro for Revamping the existing IT Infrastructure at 51 Stations and 2 Depots and Comprehensive AMC for a period of 5 years extendable upto further 5 years.

As per the official information, the total value of the contract is Rs 58.17 Crore excluding taxes and the delivery period is 3 months.

RailTel bagged this prestigious order through a Domestic open and competitive bidding process.

Giving information about this contract, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel, Sanjai Kumar said, "The order from Banglore Metro Rail leverages our Railways and Telecom heritage and we hope to make this a focus area. A robust IT Infrastructure will enable smooth operation and services for the benefit of metro passengers."

The proposed network aims at providing delivery of Internet service at all BMRCL stations and Depots. The network can further support further enhancements like Traffic Control, Access Control and services which can be run on priority.

This IP-MPLS network shall fulfil all the internet services and Enterprises services link Data forward, VPNs and Multicast services. The proposed network will have multiple-ring architecture.

Further, the network consists of 4 parts i.e, DC and DR, Core network, Aggregation network and Access network at each station.

It is notable that RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country.

Along with a strong a reliable network of 61000 plus RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well.

RailTel offers a bundle of services like, MPLS VPN, Telepresence, leased line, Tower Co-location, Data centre services etc.

RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hubs by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and 6108 plus stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi. (ANI)

