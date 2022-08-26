New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): RailTel, a CPSU of the Ministry of Railways and CloudExtel, a known Full Stack Network as a Service (NaaS) Provider have partnered together to launch India's first Shared Radio Access Network (RAN) solution for congested locations with the objective of enhancing telecom users' experience.

As per the official information, to implementation of this project, RailTel and CloudExtel carried out the successful pilot of this project in partnership with Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Nokia, and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP)'s NaaS Solutions Group, with vital support from the Railways, in one of the most networks, stressed locations namely Mumbai Central railway station. The outcomes of the pilot project have been impressive with 5 times increase in average user speed of mobile data from 3 Mbps to 15 Mbps for the mobile phone networks of both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, while the data consumption jumped up by 20 per cent.

A known fact is that locations specifically traffic junctions, airports, and railway stations are high-density areas for network congestion. Challenges multiply especially in cities like Mumbai which are densely populated. The success of the Shared RAN solution holds promises for the customers of such highly populated and highly crowded areas to have a better mobile data usage experience. In the initial phase, the focus will be on extending this technology at more Railway Stations in Mumbai. Later, more stations may be considered for coverage.

Giving information about this project Aruna Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel said that facilitating seamless connectivity and an enhanced commute experience for passengers at railway stations has been our commitment.

She further said that the impressive speed and data consumption enabled by Shared RAN has validated our belief in this technology, and we look forward to scaling this in all congested areas serving passengers and telecom operators while reducing the clutter of infrastructure and energy consumption in railway stations.

Talking about the project, Kunal Bajaj, Co-Founder and CEO of CloudExtel said that the extensive consumption of multimedia-rich content and cloud applications is the new normal and will multiply with 5G offerings. In absence of shared RAN solutions, even 5G performance will get hampered in such congested locations, thus substantially compromising the user experience. Shared RAN solutions will become an architectural foundation for upcoming 5G deployments in the country.

It is notable that RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country. Whereas, CloudExtel is India's first full-stack Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, reinventing digital infrastructure connectivity with enhanced coverage, capacity & speed. It caters to telecom operators, internet service providers, data centres, enterprises, and large content providers to address the challenges emerging from the hypergrowth of data consumption in India. (ANI)

