New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) RailTel has received a work order for designing, installing and managing the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a mini-ratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, received the work order from the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management of the Puducherry administration to design, develop, supply, install, test, commission, operate and manage the ICCC for a five-year period. The estimated value of the work order, which is scheduled to be completed in 10 months' time, is Rs 170.11 crore, according to a statement.

RailTel was selected through a competitive bidding process and it is the first Smart City project award by the Puducherry administration.

Commenting on the development, RailTel Chairman and Managing Director Sanjai Kumar said, "The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) launched by the Government of India is a very ambitious programme with the objective to ensure that people gain access to core infrastructure, a clean and sustainable environment, and a decent quality of life through the application of smart solutions."

"The Puducherry order is an important step for RailTel to enter this business segment, which is close to our core competence," he added.

Besides the ICCC, the project includes data centre disaster recovery (DC-DR), on-street parking management, an intelligent traffic management system, the creation of an online or mobile phone-based platform to facilitate tourists and visitors, city-level application and a smart dashboard, smart kiosks, smart poles with CCTV, Wi-Fi, air quality monitoring and digital billboards.

"It has been noted that several cities where the ICCC is implemented are becoming cleaner due to the monitoring of the cleaning work through CCTV cameras, leading to a reduction in instances of garbage throwing, littering, urination in public and night-time burning of garbage. Moreover, the intelligent transit management system has helped the cities improve their operational efficiency by reducing their operational cost, while improving the services," the statement said.

Smart city centres are also providing technological support to ensure better safety for women on the streets, environment sensitivity of people, faster response and better preparedness for emergencies and disasters.

