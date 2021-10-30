New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): On the occasion of International Internet Day, telecom infrastructure provider, RailTel created a PM-WANI App that will help people connect seamlessly with available public Wi-Fi networks.

RailTel is now set to play a more crucial role in connecting people by playing a pivotal part in PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) project which envisages to proliferate broadband through public Wi-Fi networks.

The public sector undertaking, in its release, said, RailTel is already a registered Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) under this project and has developed and deployed PM-WANI solution across its Wi-Fi network at 6063 railway stations.

Puneet Chawla, Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) of RailTel said, "We have created a PM-WANI app which will help people connect seamlessly with available public Wi-Fi networks. This app is under testing with the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT). The deployment of a mobile app based PM-WANI compliant public Wi-Fi network is essential for the delivery of easy to access and affordable internet, a key enabler to fulfil the vision of our Prime Minister of having a digitally connected India, where Wi-Fi services are available in every village."

This will also facilitate ease of doing business and encourage local shops and small establishments to become Wi-Fi providers thereby harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of village youth thereby generating job opportunities and facilitating transparency in the delivery of citizen-centric services.

RailTel intends to continue to be a torch-bearer for bridging the digital divide by serving the underserved through its multi-dimensional approach by enabling its broadband service partners to establish Public Data Offices (PDOs) and penetrate the internet to the village level by all possible alliances.

RailTel being a leading ICT solution provider has become an enabler of digital services to help people and organizations stay connected for the past two decades. India has a stark digital divide between urban and rural India and RailTel has the vision to bridge the gap by propagating access to the internet. (ANI)

