Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Guntur district, Ramakrishna, on Monday said that the government has allocated Rs 9,417 crores under the Union Budget for the development of various railway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The Guntur DRM said that the allocation marks an 11-fold increase compared to previous budgets, highlighting a major boost in railway infrastructure development within the state.

Speaking to ANI, Guntur DRM said, "Today, a review meeting was conducted with the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The key agenda of the meeting was the allocation of Rs 9,417 crores for the development of various railway projects in Andhra Pradesh. Compared to previous allocations, this budget is 11 times higher."

"So far, projects worth Rs 84,559 crores have been sanctioned and invested in the state. Additionally, 73 railway stations are undergoing complete redevelopment," he said.

Adding further, the official said, "In the first year, all infrastructure-related works were carried out under various planned projects, with an expenditure of approximately Rs 268 crores. This year, as of January 31st, we have already spent Rs 244 crores."

"We have been allocated a grant of Rs 370 crores to further invest in infrastructure development. By the end of this year, we are expected to achieve a total capital expenditure of Rs 320 crores, reflecting consistent growth in capital investment," he said.

He further said that over the past 10 years, 1,560 kilometers of new railway tracks have been constructed in Andhra Pradesh, exceeding the total railway network of Sri Lanka.

"Currently, eight pairs of Vande Bharat trains are in operation. Furthermore, Navbharat trains, similar to Vande Bharat, will be introduced across the country at an affordable price for passengers. Additionally, more than 7,000 kilometers of old railway tracks across the country are being replaced," he stated.

Speaking about projects in the Guntur division, he said the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti project, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,333 crores, spans 309 kilometers. So far, 90 kilometers have been completed, and another 53 kilometers are set for completion soon.

He highlighted that the Guntur-Guntakal doubling project has received all necessary clearances and that tunnel works will commence in the first week of February.

For the Eru Palem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line, the official said that the land acquisition process has already started and earthwork tenders are expected to be issued within the next five months.

"The Guntur-Bibinagar project is currently in progress, with work already initiated in the Kokkadam-Miryalaguda section. The total project length is 239 kilometers," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the 2025-26 Union Budget reflects the 2047 Viksit Bharat vision, adding that the country is a pull factor for global economic growth.

Citing his recent visit to Switzerland's Davos, CM Naidu said that people all over the world are watching India's development.

Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in the Lok Sabha, outlining a roadmap for India's continued economic expansion, emphasising agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports.

She also announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.

"To taxpayers up to Rs 12 lakh of normal income (other than special rate income such as capital gains), a tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," the minister said.

Congress and other Opposition parties slammed the Union Budget, saying that it was silent on the problem of unemployment and accused the government of "throttling MGNREGA." (ANI)

