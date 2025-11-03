Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 3 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inspected the ongoing redevelopment work at Ahmedabad Railway station and announced that a 16-storey station will be built there.

He said that 1300 stations are being renovated all over the country.

Also Read | Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Take Part in 350th Shahidi Diwas of Hind Ki Chadar in Kurukshetra on November 25.

While inspecting the redevelopment work in the Kalupur area, being executed by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "1,300 stations are being renovated across the country... We're standing here on the fourth floor of Ahmedabad station. A 16-floor station will be built here... Work is progressing very well here..."

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the national capital on Sunday and sought greater expansion of the railway network in Assam to improve connectivity across the state, according to an official press release.

Also Read | Jaipur Road Accident: 12 Killed, Several Injured As Drunk Dumper Driver Crushes 17 Vehicles in Rajasthan's Harmara (Watch Videos).

During the nearly 25-minute meeting held at the Railway Minister's official residence, Chief Minister Sarma requested the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam. He also proposed the creation of a new rail link connecting scenic Umrangso town in Dima Hasao district to Lanka in Hojai district.

The Railway Minister responded positively to the proposals and assured that his ministry would implement the suggested measures.

Later, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma wrote: "Had a very productive meeting with Hon'ble Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji this morning. We deliberated on key issues to expand railway's footprint in Assam to enhance overall connectivity for our people."

"3 new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam; A new rail link from the picturesque Umrangso town to Lanka in Hojai district; Expediting work on the new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan; More stoppages in Assam of all major trains transiting through the state," CM Sarma further said on X.

"Happy to share that the Hon'ble Minister has kindly consented to these action items," he further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)