Jammu, April 25 (PTI) In a proactive move to aid stranded tourists, the Indian Railways undertook significant operations from Katra and Jammu stations, ensuring smooth onward journeys towards New Delhi and beyond via special unreserved trains till late Thursday night, officials said.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav flagged off special tourist trains from Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the railways' commitment to passenger welfare.

The train, which had an occupancy rate of approximately 67 per cent, carried around 580 reserved passengers and an additional 180 unreserved passengers, they said.

The second special train departing from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK), accommodated approximately 200 passengers from the Jammu region, with meticulous food and catering arrangements managed by IRCTC, they said.

Responding to escalating demand, an additional third AC coach with 72 berths was swiftly attached to the train to alleviate the eastbound rush.

Similarly, an extra coach is slated for attachment to train, bolstering capacity to cater to stranded passengers late at night, they added.

Highlighting the railways' responsiveness, they said a group of 23 passengers bound for Vadodara and 45 passengers headed to New Delhi were seamlessly accommodated in respective trains, ensuring their onward journey amid logistical challenges.

Furthermore, a total of 120 stranded passengers were accommodated across multiple trains, reflecting the railways' concerted efforts to address passenger needs during the summer rush, they added.

In a bid to further streamline passenger services, additional special train services have been announced from Jammu and Katra stations.

The Northern Railway operated the first unreserved special train from Katra to New Delhi on Wednesday for tourists who wanted to cut short their trip to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

The Indian Railways flung into action after reports suggested that several tourists at various places in Jammu wanted to return to their respective cities in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Railway officials said help desks have been opened at Jammu Tawi and Katra stations to assist passengers with train timings and services.

