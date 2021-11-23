New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Railways Ministry on Monday approved the upgradation work on 11 railway stations.

These include, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Secunderabad, Gwalior, Asansol, Ernakulam Town, Muzaffarpur, Somnath, Katpadi, Jammu Tawi and Faridabad stations.

A letter by the Railway Board to General Managers of all Zonal Railways read: "In continuation to the list of 21 stations and their executing agency, a list of stations and executing agency for further 11 stations is being advised hereby. The Master Plans of these stations may be obtained from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA)." (ANI)

