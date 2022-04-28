New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) for modernisation of telecommunication facilities related to operations and safety, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement is aimed at establishing a collaborative working partnership between the ministry and C-DOT for coordination and resource sharing.

C-DOT and the ministry will work together for modernisation of telecommunication in the national transporter for public safety and security services using LTE-R, which is a next-gen communications network dedicated for railway services, enabling high-speed wireless voice and data communications inside trains, from train to the ground and from train to train, it said.

It would also help the railways follow world standards in line with 'Make in India' policy, it said.

"The synergy between C-DOT and the Ministry of Railways will help in providing indigenous affordable telecom equipment and services for train operation, public safety and security applications by lowering the total cost of ownership, boost the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India and help in bridging the digital divide in the country,” the ministry said.

