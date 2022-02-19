Madhubani (Bihar) [India], February 19 (ANI): Soon after fire broke out in the halted train at Bihar's Madhubani railway station on Saturday, the Eastern Central Railway (ECR) said that a high-level inquiry into the incident will be conducted.

According to a statement by the ECR, the fire broke out at 9.13 am today and was doused at 9.50 am.

The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi.

It was earlier reported that five coaches caught fire, however, according to the railways, only one coach of the train caught fire.

No person was harmed in any way in this incident, informed the ECR.

"As soon as the information was received, senior officials reached the spot. The incident is being investigated by the Government Railway Police/Rail Protection Force. This has been taken very seriously by the Railway Administration and a high-level inquiry will be conducted," said the statement.

The Railways informed that appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future. (ANI)

