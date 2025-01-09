Visakhapatnam, Jan 9 (PTI) The Railway Board has expedited its initiatives to decide the site for the office of general manager of the proposed South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Visakhapatnam earlier on Wednesday for a road show and launch of multiple rail and other projects, virtually laid the foundation stone of this new railway zone.

"Land parcels have been allocated at two different places in Visakhapatnam but we are yet to get clarity on the site for headquarter office for zone and staff quarters," a railway official from the East Coast Railway Zone said.

The Railway Board had already appointed an OSD for the proposed zone to look after the upcoming infrastructure and ongoing activities for the formation of the said zone.

The Indian Railways has 17 zones and 69 divisions with Jammu being the newest and the South Coast (SCoR) will be 18th zone post final demarcation of areas which is in progress.

The officials said that parts of three railway zones -- East Coast Railway, South Central Railway and Southern Railway -- will be carved out to form SCoR.

Announced on February 2019, the purpose of creating SCoR is to improve operational efficiency and provide focused service to the growing passenger and freight demands in the region.

"The aim is to improve railway connectivity, efficiency and regional development in southern Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema," said an official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), adding that its headquarters would be located in Visakhapatnam making it a strategic hub for operations.

The officials said it will cover a significant portion of Andhra Pradesh, including parts of Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Regarding its economic impact, a section of experts believe that it will support industrial and agricultural growth in the region, enhance logistics for major ports like Visakhapatnam as well as Krishnapatnam and boosts tourism in Tirupati and other cultural landmarks in Andhra Pradesh.

"Laying a foundation stone is a good move to fulfill the long-standing demand for a separate zone, especially post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh," a railway official said.

"However, there seems to be an unending delay as in the past almost six years, the Railways are unable to finalise and demarcate the area for the zone," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)