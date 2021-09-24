Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways is working on projects to boost the tourism sector in Assam and also play its role as an important supply line for the state as well as the entire northeast region, Union minister Darshana Jardosh said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here at the end of her two-day visit to the state, the Minister of State for Railways said various projects are being implemented under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to improve connectivity in the region.

She said the projects have been prepared by the Ministry of Railways to give a fillip to the tourism sector by introducing services such as Vistadome coaches.

Jardosh further said her Ministry's resolve on serving as the ‘lifeline of the people' across the country has been further strengthened during the ongoing pandemic situation.

The NFR has been able to provide the needed logistics support to the NE region during this crucial time and we are working towards ensuring better and faster connectivity,” she added.

The Union minister also called on Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the projects taken up for the improvement of the Railways in the region, a Raj Bhavan release said.

The minister informed the governor that from New Delhi to Guwahati, the entire stretch of the railway track has been electrified.

As for network expansion, more projects pertaining to laying of new line from Dimapur to Kohima has already been taken up, the minister said.

In a separate meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested the Union minister to expedite electrification and double tracking work, urging her to extend the double track project up to Dibrugarh, a press release from the CMO said.

He also requested her for an elevated corridor in the Deepor Beel area near Guwahati for the protection of elephants.

The chief minister also urged the Union minister to increase the frequency of Rajdhani Express between New Delhi and Agartala via Barak Valley for the convenience of passengers, the release added.

Earlier in the day, a passenger train service was flagged off by the Union minister through video link from NFR headquarters here, a PIB press release said.

