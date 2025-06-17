New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): National capital Delhi and adjoining cities on Tuesday afternoon saw cloudy skies and rain that provided a big relief to the scorching, sweltering temperature.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) this afternoon in its weather alert stated that Light to moderate rainfall at few/many places and heavy Rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

For Delhi the weather department in an observation at 2:15 pm said, "Radar observations suggest Light to moderate/hailstorm/Thunderstorm /lightning Accompanied with Gusting wind (50-60 kmph reaching Upto 80). The condition will be it said be valid till 4. 15 pm today.

It said that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat and remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; most parts of Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Jharkhand; entire Gangetic West Bengal and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar.

It said conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea and Gujarat; some parts of Rajasthan; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during next two days.

The low pressure area over Southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal persists over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, June 17, 2025. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and become more marked over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours according to MeT department.

The low pressure area over Gujarat region and neighbourhood persists over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of June 17, 2025. It is likely to move nearly northwards during next 24 hours. (ANI)

