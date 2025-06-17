The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on June 17. Delhi remains under a yellow alert with expected rainfall and thunderstorms offering relief from a prolonged heatwave. Bengaluru and Kolkata are forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, with Bengaluru under a yellow alert. Chennai is likely to see hazy sunshine with temperatures around 32°C, while Hyderabad will remain cloudy with highs near 28°C. In the north, Shimla is bracing for thunderstorms with cooler temperatures around 20°C. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maximum City, IMD Issues Orange Alert, Predicting Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places (See Pics and Videos).

