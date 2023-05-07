Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) Rains lashed Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday morning, leading to a dip in the temperature.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Mohali and Rupnagar are among the places that received rains.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Jhajjar in Haryana also received light showers in the morning.

A few days ago too, rains had lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana and the maximum temperature had settled below normal.

