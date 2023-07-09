New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials on Sunday said two people got injured after a house collapsed in Delhi's Zakhira area due to heavy rain.

"The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received the information about a house collapse at 9:34 am in the Zakhira locality of Delhi on July 9," added the officials.

They also said that three fire tenders rushed to the spot as soon as the DFS received the information about the incident.

During the search, two people were rescued from the debris, and search for other people is being carried out.

"Two persons were taken out and rushed to the hospital. Search for other casualties continues," said the officials. (ANI)

