Jammu, July 9: The bodies of two soldiers washed away in flash floods were recovered on Sunday in J&K's Poonch district. Two Army men had been washed away by a powerful current when they were crossing a swollen stream in Surankote area of Poonch district on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said the bodies have been recovered. Further details were awaited

