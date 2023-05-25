Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana overnight, leading to a dip in the temperature.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Ambala, Narnaul, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Panchkula among other places, received rains on Wednesday night.

The two states and Chandigarh had also received rains in the early hours of Wednesday.

