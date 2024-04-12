Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 12 (ANI): Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is enduring heavy rainfall, and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on its official X handle posted that the Central Meteorological Department has announced yellow alert in four districts and advised to refrain from fishing on the coast of Kerala.

Central Meteorological Department on its official website, issued the forecast for the next five days and the department has announced a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala. The districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.

The department has said that there are chances of heavy rain in the districts. Heavy rains mean rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department on its official site predicted thunderstorms and lightning for districts like Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Mallapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottyam.

Meanwhile, the Central Meteorological Department also informed that from April 12 to April 16, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts can witness maximum temperature up to 39°C. Kozhikode district can see maximum temperatures up to 38°C, while Kannur district can witness temperatures upto 37°C. Kollam Alappuzha, Kasaragod districts can endure maximum temperatures up to 36°C (2°- 4° above normal).

Hot and unsettled weather is likely from April 12-16 in these districts, except in hilly areas, due to high temperatures and humid air. (ANI)

