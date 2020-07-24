Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 24 (ANI): Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.

Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Manesar, Farukhnagar, Gurugram along with few places of the south, west, and south-west Delhi.

Also Read | Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Condemns Ashok Gehlot's 'Raj Bhawan Gherao' Call In Strongly-Worded Letter, Raises Security Concern.

IMD has also predicted that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and nearby Sonipat and Delhi's Narela during the night, today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)