Kanpur, January 11: After conducting an inspection survey of the upstream and downstream region near the Joshimath area, which is affected by landslide and land-subsidence, Prof Rajeev Sinha, team head of Kanpur IIT Geological Research, said the situation in Joshimath could worsen if there is a spell of rain or an earthquake.

"The cracks and destruction had started earlier. It's winter season. But after a spell of rain or if an earthquake hits this area, the situation would be beyond control," said Prof Sinha. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Prime Minister’s Office To Hold High-Level Meeting Over Land ‘Sinking’ Crisis in Uttarakhand.

The Professor cited three main reasons behind the present tragedy of Joshimath: "Firstly, this is an active zone and comes in zone 5. Secondly, this area is earthquake and landslide-prone. Thirdly, the whole area is built on the debris of old landslide and whatever development has happened after that, the foundations of the houses have been unplanned and they have been built in a clumsy way." Joshimath Land Subsidence: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing, Says 'Democratically Elected Institutions Working on It'.

The Professor also said, "The water flow amid the cracks of the stones is increasing and the water flow pressure is making the situation further worse." The IIT's survey team conducted a survey near Alakananda and Dhauliganga. "We have conducted a survey near Alakananda and Dhauliganga for an NTPC plant for two years. We have seen many changes in Vari district."

Taking note of the situation, the Centre constituted a team of experts from seven different organisations to study and submit its recommendations after a high-level meeting on Joshimath.

The experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology and Central Building Research Institute have been tasked with assessing the situation and giving recommendations on preserving the holy town.

The decision to set up the expert team was taken in a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra.

