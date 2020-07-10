Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Rain and thundershowers with lightning are very likely to occur on Friday during the next three hours (up to 08:30 pm) in parts of Uttar Pradesh, informed the Lucknow Meteorological Centre.

According to the Meteorological Centre, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over Moradabad, Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Auraiya, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar.

In addition to those districts, Kanpur Dehat, Raebareli, Fatehpur, Amethi, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Mau, Ballia districts and adjoining areas will also experience the same. (ANI)

