Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in many districts, including Jaipur, during the next 48 hours due to the development of a fresh western disturbance in Rajasthan, a MeT department official said on Sunday.

The meteorological department has also issued a warning of hailstorm in some districts in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman, Escaped From Correctional Home To See Her Daughter, Raped Twice Promising Lift in Mandor; 2 Held.

Jaipur Meteorological Center's Director Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the effect of the new western disturbance, there will be rain with thunderstorms during the next 48 hours in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions.

He said that there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Bandra, Dholpur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota, Churu, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Bikaner and Jodhpur. There is also a possibility of strong wind speed reaching 50 kmph in these districts in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Loan Recovery Agents Booked for Circulating Morphed Pictures of Vikhroli Woman to Family, and Colleagues.

The official said that there may be hailstorm in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Dausa during this period.

Sharma said that on May 24 also, it will remain in the form of thunderstorms in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions of East Rajasthan. However, effects of western disturbance will remain only in the northern parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan.

He said that with the increase in temperature by two to three degrees Celsius in the state from May 25-26, heatwave is likely to continue in the last week of May.

In the past 24 hours, several parts of the state witnessed a drop in maximum and minimum temperatures following rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to the MeT department, Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius with a drop of two degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius each, Barmer 44.1 degrees, Alwar 43.8, Baran and Karauli 43.5 each, and Kota and Bundi 43 degrees Celsius each.

The temperature on Saturday night was recorded in the range of 32.2 degrees Celsius to 22.4 degrees Celsius at most places of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)